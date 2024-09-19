960,255 Shares in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD) Bought by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 960,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,000. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PYLD opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.78. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

About PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

