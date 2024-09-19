A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Sells $1,099,500.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $1,099,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %
A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 526,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,753. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.05.
A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.
Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on A-Mark Precious Metals
A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile
A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.
Featured Stories
