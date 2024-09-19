A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) CFO Sells $1,099,500.00 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen Taylor-Simpson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $1,099,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.43. 526,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,753. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,178,000 after acquiring an additional 106,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,681,000 after acquiring an additional 67,452 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 424,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 34.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 51,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. Maxim Group began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

