Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 302,600 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 295,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,171,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,003,338.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 92,415 shares of company stock worth $144,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the second quarter worth $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 352,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Aadi Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of Aadi Bioscience stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.69. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Aadi Bioscience had a negative net margin of 274.77% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Aadi Bioscience
Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus protein-bound particles for injectable suspension for the treatment in adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic malignant PEComa.
