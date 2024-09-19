AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV) Stock Price Up 0.3%

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDV – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 2,795 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 5,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.65.

About AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF

