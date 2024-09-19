AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 6.7%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.86. 1,026,589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,583,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABCL has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABCL

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $805.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.37.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.12 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 463.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AbCellera Biologics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbCellera Biologics

(Get Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.