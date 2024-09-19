Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp Purchases 7,501 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 7,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $245,507.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,086,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,145,055.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 1,486 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,008.28.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 21,769 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.20 per share, for a total transaction of $679,192.80.

On Monday, September 9th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 23,053 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $696,661.66.

On Thursday, September 5th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 20,014 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $624,636.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 23,126 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.24 per share, for a total transaction of $722,456.24.

On Monday, August 26th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 10,400 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $330,096.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 19,879 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $627,182.45.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp acquired 25,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $779,250.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 25,205 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.10 per share, with a total value of $783,875.50.

On Friday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp bought 266,976 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $8,142,768.00.

Appian Trading Up 0.1 %

Appian stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.56. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 532.05% and a negative net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Appian from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Appian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered Appian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Appian by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Appian by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Appian by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

