Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

