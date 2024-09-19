Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the August 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 348,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABEO. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABEO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABEO. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 581.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 429,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $7,420,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% in the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,361,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,871,000 after acquiring an additional 553,377 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $5.45 on Thursday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Further Reading

