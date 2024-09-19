abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading Down 0.8%

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148.95 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.99). 2,168,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 9,310,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 151.55 ($2.00).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.05) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 225.80. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.71, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,823.53%.

In other abrdn news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of £17,301.88 ($22,855.85). 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

