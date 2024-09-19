abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 1,204 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.
abrdn Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
