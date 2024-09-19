ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Update

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 127,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ABVC BioPharma stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 178,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 1.69% of ABVC BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

ABVC BioPharma Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ ABVC opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. ABVC BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.35.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma ( NASDAQ:ABVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. ABVC BioPharma had a negative net margin of 8,363.97% and a negative return on equity of 139.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.