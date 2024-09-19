Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,270,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,040 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3,067.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,894 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,515,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,434,000 after purchasing an additional 604,070 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after acquiring an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,338,000.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

