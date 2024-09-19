Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Acadia Healthcare
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acadia Healthcare Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -555.50, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.04. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $62.04 and a one year high of $87.77.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acadia Healthcare
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.