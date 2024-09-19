Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,122 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1,314.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,585,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at World Kinect

In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on WKC shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

World Kinect Stock Up 0.4 %

WKC stock opened at $30.23 on Thursday. World Kinect Co. has a 52 week low of $17.69 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 73.12%.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

