Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 202,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 101,191 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,978,000 after buying an additional 195,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $8,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,699.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 272,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,699.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,702. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

