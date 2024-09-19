Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,812 Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 41.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 40.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $187.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.98 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

