Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Toro worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Toro Stock Performance
Toro stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Toro Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.98.
Toro Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toro
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.