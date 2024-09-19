Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Toro worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. Toro Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Toro alerts:

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toro Corp. (NASDAQ:TORO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.