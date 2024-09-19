Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,259 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Journey Medical were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Journey Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Journey Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $644,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the second quarter worth $1,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DERM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Journey Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Journey Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

Journey Medical Stock Up 1.4 %

DERM stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $102.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Journey Medical Co. has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 1.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Journey Medical Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Articles

