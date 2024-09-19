Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $404,000 Holdings in Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) by 46.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelis Insurance were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelis Insurance by 227.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 390,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 486,888 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the first quarter worth $1,287,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Fidelis Insurance by 125.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $2,381,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIHL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelis Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $17.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of -0.10.

Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). Fidelis Insurance had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $547.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.19 million. Analysts expect that Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 9.71%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.