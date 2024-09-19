Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $413,000 Stake in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,578 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Imperial Petroleum were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Petroleum by 174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 398,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 253,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. Imperial Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $117.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

