Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter valued at $95,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter valued at $170,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 7.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 1-year low of $11.29 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

