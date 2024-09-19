Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,244,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,652 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,300,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,941,000 after buying an additional 1,619,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,256,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after buying an additional 941,126 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -268.04%.

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

