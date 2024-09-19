Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at about $411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 19,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares during the period. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FFNW. StockNews.com cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

First Financial Northwest Trading Down 0.1 %

FFNW stock opened at $22.58 on Thursday. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 million, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.53.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.