Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 70,149 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,149 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of UP Fintech worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 6,367.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 453,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 446,572 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in UP Fintech by 19.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 280,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 46,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $3.49 on Thursday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $583.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UP Fintech ( NASDAQ:TIGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). UP Fintech had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on UP Fintech from $6.49 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

