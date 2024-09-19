Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COIN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $206.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.06.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,742.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.24, for a total transaction of $1,857,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 197,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,976,785.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,562 shares of company stock valued at $23,115,399. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of COIN stock opened at $162.64 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.