ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Purchases £148.96 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM – Get Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($196.78).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 106 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.86) per share, for a total transaction of £149.46 ($197.44).

On Wednesday, July 17th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 125 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £119.98 ($158.49) per share, for a total transaction of £14,997.50 ($19,811.76).

LON:AOM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 133 ($1.76). 2,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,215. The company has a market capitalization of £94.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13,340.00 and a beta of 0.40. ActiveOps Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 75 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 143 ($1.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ActiveOps from GBX 165 ($2.18) to GBX 180 ($2.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

