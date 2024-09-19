Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.62% from the company’s previous close.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. Adecoagro has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $12.51.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 16.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adecoagro will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adecoagro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Adecoagro by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,932,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,379,000 after purchasing an additional 561,352 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 2,649,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 616,345 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,578,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after acquiring an additional 51,305 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,376,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,124,000 after acquiring an additional 667,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Adecoagro by 410.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 679,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 546,465 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Company Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

