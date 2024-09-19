Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Gap Down to $11.55

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.55, but opened at $11.00. Adecoagro shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 205,860 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Adecoagro from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Adecoagro

Adecoagro Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.34.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adecoagro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 259.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Adecoagro by 13.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Adecoagro by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 300,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

About Adecoagro

(Get Free Report)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.