Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.1% of Sienna Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 16.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,557,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.
Adobe stock opened at $508.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $225.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $550.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Melius downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.58.
In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
