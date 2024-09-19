Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $522.88 and last traded at $520.72. 1,106,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,226,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Melius lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $550.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $518.99.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $52,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,259 shares of company stock worth $14,855,543 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,194,000 after purchasing an additional 244,008 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,975,509 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,097,475,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.