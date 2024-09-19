Adrian J. Reynolds Purchases 25,000 Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Stock

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) insider Adrian J. Reynolds purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £11,750 ($15,521.80).

Sylvania Platinum Price Performance

Shares of LON:SLP opened at GBX 46 ($0.61) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sylvania Platinum Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 87 ($1.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.82. The company has a market cap of £120.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,300.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.