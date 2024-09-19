ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 151,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 67,746 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $11.50.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.