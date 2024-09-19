Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $149.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.53. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.32 and a 52 week high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $815.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.14.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

