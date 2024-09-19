Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 269 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 264.20 ($3.49), with a volume of 1126602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241.50 ($3.19).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,857.14%.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.96) price objective on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,621.43, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 215.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.