Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s (AMS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) price target on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Price Performance

AMS opened at GBX 253.50 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £543.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,621.43, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 239.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.96. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a twelve month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.83 ($3.64).

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.77 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.