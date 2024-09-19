Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 15,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,138,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 12,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $148.29 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $239.68 billion, a PE ratio of 218.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

