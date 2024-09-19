Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Up 5.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.00 and last traded at $156.09. 14,480,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 59,884,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.29.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

The firm has a market cap of $253.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.54, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. American Trust increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth $1,457,000. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

