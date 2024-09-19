Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in August

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,451,200 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 15th total of 2,658,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.7 days.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Advantage Energy stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. Advantage Energy has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $73.57 million for the quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

