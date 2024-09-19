ADVFN (LON:AFN) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30). Approximately 29,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 26,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

ADVFN Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 0.75.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

