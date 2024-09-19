Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADYEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Adyen Stock Performance
About Adyen
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
