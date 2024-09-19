Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Short Interest Down 9.4% in August

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,200 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the August 15th total of 615,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADYEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Adyen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADYEY

Adyen Stock Performance

About Adyen

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. Adyen has a 1 year low of $6.55 and a 1 year high of $17.27.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.