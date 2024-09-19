Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.95. Approximately 9,297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

