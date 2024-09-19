Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Stock Price Up 50%

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Free Report) shares rose 50% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 205,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 195,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 50.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

About Aequus Pharmaceuticals

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company markets ZIMED PF, a preservative-free bimatoprost ophthalmic solution. It also develops a range of prescription-free dry eye products under the OPTASE name; and REV-0100 for the treatment of stargardt disease.

