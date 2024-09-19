Afentra (LON:AET) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Afentra alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Afentra

Afentra Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Afentra

Shares of AET stock traded up GBX 1.14 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 47.74 ($0.63). 803,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,976. The firm has a market capitalization of £107.97 million, a P/E ratio of 596.75 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 49.36. Afentra has a 52 week low of GBX 25.30 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 62.54 ($0.83).

In other Afentra news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.43), for a total value of £2,001,493.12 ($2,643,980.34). Insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

Afentra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.