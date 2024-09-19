Afentra (LON:AET) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Afentra (LON:AET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.06) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
Afentra Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Afentra
In other Afentra news, insider Anastasia Deulina sold 34,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,786 ($76.43), for a total value of £2,001,493.12 ($2,643,980.34). Insiders own 53.87% of the company’s stock.
Afentra Company Profile
Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.
