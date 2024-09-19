Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Katherine Adkins Sells 6,084 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,044. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

