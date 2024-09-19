Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Insider Katherine Adkins Sells 6,084 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Adkins sold 6,084 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $273,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,105. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Katherine Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 18th, Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of Affirm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00.
Affirm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 12,450,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,686,044. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Affirm from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.32.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
