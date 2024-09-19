African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 144,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

African Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of African Agriculture stock opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. African Agriculture has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of African Agriculture

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in African Agriculture stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in African Agriculture Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AAGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 558,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. owned approximately 5.91% of African Agriculture at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

African Agriculture Company Profile

African Agriculture Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

