Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:AFN opened at C$54.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$54.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.10. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of C$45.96 and a 1-year high of C$64.51. The firm has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.35, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$351.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.51 million. Ag Growth International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 2.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 6.6608696 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$79.00 to C$77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$77.56.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

