AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2024

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

MITT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MITT

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $704,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $1,110,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.3% during the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 21,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MITT opened at $7.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 2.05. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AG Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT)

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.