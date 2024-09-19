AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGBA Group Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of AGBAW stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. AGBA Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
About AGBA Group
