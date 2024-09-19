AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGBA Group Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of AGBAW stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. AGBA Group has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About AGBA Group

Featured Articles

AGBA Group Holding Limited together with its subsidiaries provides wealth management and healthcare institution services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business segments. The Platform Business segment operates as a financial supermarket that offers financial products, such as life insurance, pensions, property-casualty insurance, stock brokerage, mutual funds, money lending, and real estate agency services.

