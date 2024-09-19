Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Short Interest Update

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the August 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGEN. B. Riley cut their price objective on Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. William Blair downgraded Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Agenus alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Agenus

Agenus Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of AGEN opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. Agenus has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $25.40.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19). The company had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.00) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agenus will post -10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGEN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Crestline Management LP raised its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 708,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 43,480 shares in the last quarter. Pennant Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.