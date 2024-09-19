agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.28, but opened at $3.46. agilon health shares last traded at $3.52, with a volume of 381,484 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 626.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

