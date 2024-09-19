AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Trading Down 1.4%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 240 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

AGL Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.66.

AGL Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.1421 dividend. This is an increase from AGL Energy’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

