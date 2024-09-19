AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading 0.6% Higher

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.61. 3,391,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 12,552,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGNC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $9.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.64%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

